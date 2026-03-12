GREGORY MANNARINO
READY TO BURN... Bank of America Warns Of "Scorched Earth."
Lions… (go ahead, make it up…
2 days ago · 108 likes · 35 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions... America Has Another Problem. The US Petroleum Strategic Reserves Are NOW Below 60%.
Lions… Trump promised to fill America’s oil reserves “right to the top.” Here we now are, a year later, IN A WAR! And oil has exceeded $100 and they’re still less than 60% full…
2 days ago · 72 likes · 36 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIONS ALERT! The International Energy Agency (IEA) Proposes The Largest Ever Release Of Oil Reserves.
Lions… you cannot release your way out of a live chokepoint war. PERIOD…
16 hours ago · 84 likes · 18 comments · Gregory Mannarino
URGENTLY! ADD TO YOUR GOLD, (AND ESPECIALLY SILVER), PHYSICAL HOLDINGS NOW! ( FULL-BREAKDOWN WHY). Mannarino
Lions... Today's Numbers. (Inflation Continues To Rise). BUT THATS NOT THE REAL PROBLEM NOW... Not Even Close.
Lions… Here is the breakdown, latest propaganda data…
15 hours ago · 61 likes · 16 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIONS WARNING... Accelerated Collateral Inversion And Financial Collapse. (Its Already Happening).
Lions… I WANT TO START THIS ONE WITH THE BOTTOM LINE…
17 hours ago · 95 likes · 46 comments · Gregory Mannarino
BREAKING! Israel Directly Contradicts Trump. "The War Is Not Ending Soon."
(Reuters)- Israeli officials do not believe the conflict is close to ending, and that no clear end appears imminent…
14 hours ago · 68 likes · 47 comments · Gregory Mannarino
THIS IS WHAT FAILURE LOOKS LIKE! The U.S. Government, (YOU), Are Now Insuring Gulf Shipping With $20 BILLION To Start... ITS A BAILOUT.
Insurance giant Chubb will be the lead underwriter for a U.S. government-led program to provide insurance to ships making the risky transit through the Strait of Hormuz…
12 hours ago · 63 likes · 22 comments · Gregory Mannarino