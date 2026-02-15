GREGORY MANNARINO
Lions. NEW Weekly Chart Reviews With Trades. (GETTING PAID UPFRONT TO TRADE).
With these trades I set up, you collect premium right up front. Collecting premium up front is one of the most sovereign strategies in the market. It transforms YOU, the trader, from speculator, into market maker. I intend to put these out for you every weekend…
3 hours ago · 27 likes · 14 comments · Gregory Mannarino
The U.S. Military Is Preparing For Sustained Operations Against Iran.
(CNBC)- U.S. President Trump says it has been difficult to make a deal with Iran…
2 hours ago · 64 likes · 31 comments · Gregory Mannarino
New "Lions Commerce Network." Lions Supporting Other Lions Small Businesses.
Lions always look out for each other, and The Pride! What better way to engage and support each other than this…
4 hours ago · 33 likes · 9 comments · Gregory Mannarino