GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. Trump Posts An AI Image Of Himself As Christ-Like. (What Are Your Thoughts Of This Image?)
Lions… The Vatican has called for an "off-ramp" to end the conflict immediately urging world leaders to prioritize diplomacy over "the roar of weapons…
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7 hours ago · 74 likes · 115 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Trump Regurgitates The Same Lie AGAIN... Says: "Tehran Wants a Deal Very Badly."
Lions! Its time to rejoice…
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4 hours ago · 91 likes · 33 comments · Gregory Mannarino