$6,000 Gold By 2029? Lets See...
Lions… Yes, The Super Bank, JP Morgan analysts are ACTUALLY saying that $6,000 gold could become a reality by 2029…
6 hours ago · 92 likes · 49 comments · Gregory Mannarino
GOT GOLD? (NOW IS THE TIME TO LOAD UP!) TRUMP SAYS: LETS "MAKE SAUDI ARABIA GREAT AGAIN!" Mannarino
2 hours ago · 40 likes · 7 comments · Gregory Mannarino
THIS IS THE CON-JOB OF THE CENTURY... AND WE ARE OUT OF TIME. (IMPORTANT UPDATES). Mannarino
10 hours ago · 54 likes · 26 comments · Gregory Mannarino
NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Wednesday 5/14/25
All new breakdowns and trades for you…
18 minutes ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Gregory Mannarino
Ok... Thoughts On This? Opinions?
7 hours ago · 78 likes · 162 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Pre-Market Open Brief. (This Is What's Happening).
Lions… This is just a quick pre-market brief for you…
a day ago · 80 likes · 22 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIVE! America... "Quid Pro CRYPTO." The End Of An Empire. Mannarino
a day ago · 39 likes · 18 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions. What Are Your Thoughts On This As An "Investment?" Yes? No?
Lions… President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is set to go public on the Nasdaq through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining…
a day ago · 71 likes · 161 comments · Gregory Mannarino