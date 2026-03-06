GREGORY MANNARINO
Lions... U.S. HIRING PLANS DOWN 56% YTD. (Not Seen Since The Great Depression).
Lions… This comes from today’s Challenger, Gray & Christmas February report… fewer new openings, fewer opportunities to “hop” jobs for higher pay, wage pressure increasing, households losing leverage/credit maxed out and defaults rising…
12 hours ago · Gregory Mannarino
UPDATE: Oil Shock Hitting Markets... War is the shock and the public pays the price. ALWAYS.
OIL SHOCK HITTING MARKETS (UPDATE…
9 hours ago · Gregory Mannarino
LIONS... ALERT! "CRYPTO AGENDA." (MUST KNOW NOW). THE MASK IS REALLY OFF!
Lions… President Trump says "we are not going to allow" banks to undermine "our powerful crypto agenda…
a day ago · Gregory Mannarino
THE MAN WITH NO PLAN... Except for....
Trump has no plan except for Satanism, and protecting pedophilia…
7 hours ago · Gregory Mannarino