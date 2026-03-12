GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
Trump Is Demanding An Emergency Rate Cut. (Its Another Admission Of Failure).
Lions… FAILURE…
Read more
2 hours ago · 53 likes · 16 comments · Gregory Mannarino
ALERT! MAJOR/CRITICAL MARKET AND ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS. Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. This Is A Problem. A Big One.
Even with the IEA largest oil strategic reserve release in history… and even with Trump tapping the US strategic reserves, crude is surging…
Read more
3 hours ago · 49 likes · 39 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
What Has Happened To America... Do We Really NEVER Learn? Thoughts... Comments....
Lions…
Read more
3 hours ago · 91 likes · 70 comments · Gregory Mannarino
JPMorgan says short the market until Strait of Hormuz reopens.
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... JP Morgan Is Advising Clients To Either EXIT The Market... Or Short It.
JPMorgan says short the market until Strait of Hormuz reopens…
Read more
5 hours ago · 66 likes · 31 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. A KEY FORWARD LOOKING U.S. INFLATION GAUGE JUST SPIKED. (ANOTHER WAVE IS ABOUT TO HIT...)
Lions… The economy is just starting to price out “the next inflation wave…
Read more
5 hours ago · 50 likes · 20 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. A Serious Open Question. (War And The Epstein Files).
Lions… Serious open question…
Read more
6 hours ago · 85 likes · 84 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
WAR IS NOW OUT OF CONTROL. Trump Is Tapping America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The US Strategic Oil Reserve sits at 58.1%. Trump DID NOT “fill it to the top” as he promised…
Read more
7 hours ago · 79 likes · 26 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
ALERT! MAJOR MARKET ANNOUNCMENT.
Lions… I have completely exited ALL my exposure to the long end of this market…
Read more
7 hours ago · 119 likes · 98 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
U.S. Intel Report Directly Contradicts Trump.
Lions… US intelligence indicates that Iran’s leadership is still largely intact and is not at risk of collapse any time soon…
Read more
8 hours ago · 54 likes · 30 comments · Gregory Mannarino