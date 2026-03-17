GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
France... Which Was A "MAYBE" To Help Trump With His War... Just Flat Out Said NEVER! Will Not Happen.
Lions… France just made it plain… not maybe, not later under this war banner, not with Trump’s current push… never in the current context…
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3 hours ago · 60 likes · 32 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Silly Question On My Part... Can You Clear This One Up For Me?
Silly question on my part.. but if we already won the war, then why pleas for help, (Trump to allied nations), to send an armada of phantom ships which not a single nation has committed to send? Can you clear this up for me please…
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21 hours ago · 99 likes · 68 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. For Fun! Lets Be Honest... Biden SUCKED. But Trump SUCKS SQUARED.
Just for fun…
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an hour ago · 23 likes · 6 comments · Gregory Mannarino