Lions... This Is Not A "Reset." ITS A GLOBAL DETONATION. (Please Share This).
Lions… Bond yields are rising GLOBALLY. (Look this up for yourselves if you do not believe me). This is not just a market fluctuation. It is the sound of Babylon’s foundation cracking…
10 hours ago · 131 likes · 81 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIONS... They Think That We Are ALL Stupid. And Here's The Proof.
Lions… Remember us saying to expect more propaganda than ever before? More deceptions? More lies? More distractions…
7 hours ago · 118 likes · 96 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Wait... We Are Missing One Trillion Dollars! Or Is It TWO TRILLION? Just Asking...
Lions… Serious question…
4 hours ago · 85 likes · 108 comments · Gregory Mannarino