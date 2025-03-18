GREGORY MANNARINO
NEW S&P500 Update With Trades.
Lions… I read thru my last post and WOW! Most of you want me to do the daily update with trades, so I have done that. And, I will do this moving forward daily…
an hour ago · 36 likes · 10 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions. How Will This Play Out? Russia Urges US To Cease Yemen Strikes. Iran Warns US.
Lions… Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is calling for an "immediate cessation of the use of force in Yemen,” and stressed the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue…
a day ago · 102 likes · 193 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions... CRUDE OIL/POTENTIAL TRADES.
Lions… In light of current events, I have done a breakdown of crude oil for you and posted this to my website, click HERE. Scroll down just past my newest breakdown of the S&P500. (If you do not see it, refresh the page…
10 hours ago · 58 likes · 23 comments · Gregory Mannarino
NATO To Join Yemen Conflict? Thoughts? Opinion?
Lions. Weigh in here…
11 hours ago · 33 likes · 36 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Yemen/Houthis Conflict Is Expanding. Port Cities Being Hit By US Forces.
Lions… According to News Times of Israel…
9 hours ago · 58 likes · 79 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions. Question With Trading The S&P500/SPY ETF.
Lions. I am doing a new review of the S&P500 right now which I will post to my website later on today…
3 hours ago · 91 likes · 82 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIVE! WAR... MILLIONS COULD POTENTIALLY DIE. APOCALYPTIC EXTREMISM HAS TAKEN OVER AMERICA. Mannarino
LIVE! WAR... MILLIONS COULD POTENTIALLY DIE. APOCALYPTIC EXTREMISM HAS TAKEN OVER AMERICA. Mannarino
4 hours ago · 58 likes · 41 comments · Gregory Mannarino
(WARNING!) WAR, MARKETS, US ECONOMY, US DOLLAR, DEBT, CENTRAL BANKS, MORE. Mannarino
(WARNING!) WAR, MARKETS, US ECONOMY, US DOLLAR, DEBT, CENTRAL BANKS, MORE. Mannarino
12 hours ago · 57 likes · 18 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions. Thoughts? Opinion? I Would Like To Hear From You On This.
Lions. Please participate, I would like to hear from you on this…
a day ago · 42 likes · 84 comments · Gregory Mannarino
AMERICA IS AT WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST! ECONOMIC AND MARKET UPDATES. (What To Expect). Mannarino
AMERICA IS AT WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST! ECONOMIC AND MARKET UPDATES. (What To Expect). Mannarino
a day ago · 63 likes · 46 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIONS! ITS WAR... SO HOLD OFF ON MY WEEKLY TRADE!
Lions… As you know the US is now directly engaged in a new, and sustained Middle East kinetic war…
a day ago · 85 likes · 46 comments · Gregory Mannarino