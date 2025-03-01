GREGORY MANNARINO & GERALD CELENTE
Gregory’s Newsletter
LIVE ALERT! (PARTS 1 AND 2) ECONOMY: PREPARE FOR IMPACT.
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino…
Read more
15 days ago · 39 likes · 8 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Seemorerocks
GERALD CELENTE PREDICTS 2 BIG ECONOMIC DOWNTURNS
Gerald Celente joins Rick Wiles for a one-hour discussion. He is the world’s preeminent trends forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal. Gerald has a razor-sharp eye on the forces driving and shaping our modern world. He’s been ahead of the curve on everything from economic shifts to geopolitical upheavals…
Read more
15 days ago · 5 likes · Robin Westenra