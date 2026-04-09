GREGORY MANNARINO & GERALD CELENTE...
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... Trump has announced a two-week suspension of bombing/attacks on Iran. STOCK FUTURES SURGE! CRUDE DROPS.
So… Trump has announced a two-week suspension of bombing/attacks on Iran…
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2 days ago · 126 likes · 61 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... And There It Is! (INSERT SHOCKED FACE HERE).
Lions… here are the numbers. February PCE rose 0.4% month over month, with annual PCE at 2.8% and core PCE at 3.0%. (Keep in mind that this is what they are allowing us to know…
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3 hours ago · 70 likes · 13 comments · Gregory Mannarino