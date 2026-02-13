GREGORY MANNARINO
A LIONS WARNING... THEY WILL REVISE ALL TRUTH OUT OF EXISTENCE…
Lions… A few months ago we said to watch for a new, expanded, #FAKE news and propaganda campaign that would eclipse anything we have ever seen before…
17 hours ago · Gregory Mannarino
The Propaganda Campaign Against The American People Is Just Incredible.
(CNBC)- Tariff collections surged in January, with the U.S. collecting some $30 billion in customs duties. This put the year-to-date tally at $124 billion, up 304% from the same period in 2025…
a day ago · Gregory Mannarino
WE ARE NOW IN A “TRUTH INVERSION” COUNTERFEIT SYSTEM. (A WARNING FOR THE LIONS...) Mannarino
AND HERE IT IS... A "NEW "CRISIS." (Let The Rituals Begin).
(CNBC)- Sales of previously owned homes in January dropped a wider-than-expected 8.4% from December…
15 hours ago · Gregory Mannarino