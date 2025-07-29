Lions…
Take advantage of the FREE trial. Join the Freedom Platform and select FREE TRIAL. You then get full access for 7 days. Click HERE.
If you decide that you like the Freedom Platform after the trial expires, pick a plan. A 5 dollars per month, OR a 40 dollars for the entire year- this comes to just over 3 dollars a month.
Share Gregory’s Newsletter. When you use the referral link below or the “Share” button on any post, you'll get credit for any new subscribers. Simply send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.
Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.
Get a 1-month comp for 3 referrals
Get a 3-month comp for 5 referrals
Get a 6-month comp for 25 referrals
Visit the leaderboard—https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/leaderboard?&referrer_token=4x11h&utm_source=post
GM