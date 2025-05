AM I OKAY WITH THIS, YOU ASK GREG? FUCK NO! AS YOU KNOW…HE IS SCREWING US EVERY WHICH WAY…THIS IS FROM YOUR LAST POST…WHEN THE HELL ARE PEOPLE GOING TO GROW A BRAIN! I THANK JESUS EVERY DAY FOR COURAGEOUS AMERICANS LIKE YOU WHO STEP OUT OF THE TYRANNY BEING INFLICTED ON US & TELL ALL OF THEM TO SHOVE IT SIDEWAYS…I ALWAYS HAVE & I ALWAYS WILL!

THANKS FOR YOUR PERSEVERANCE ON THE COURSE YOU KNOW YOU MUST STAY ON…MAY OUR HEAVENLY FATHER STAY WITH YOU & YOURS ALWAYS…SERIOUSLY, THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!

President Donald Trump has two crypto-focused dinners on the calendar this month — one aimed at deep-pocketed political donors, the other at meme coin millionaires. Both are poised to help him rake in millions.

The first event, a $1.5 million-per-plate fundraiser set for Monday, is among the priciest political fundraisers in recent memory. The second, on May 22, offers access to Trump’s inner circle not for cash — but for holders of the $TRUMP token.

Hosted by MAGA Inc., the “Crypto & AI Innovators Dinner” on May 5 features special guest David Sacks — who has been helping to rewrite the country’s crypto and artificial intelligence rules.