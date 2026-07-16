GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
AN EXTREME WIPEOUT OF OUR COUNTRY'S ECONOMY IS UNDERWAY... VERY FEW ARE PREPARED FOR IT. Mannarino
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20 hours ago · 88 likes · 30 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. IMPORTANT UPDATES. GLOBAL RISK JUST GREW AGAIN.
Lions. It is deteriorating. FASTER…
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a day ago · 67 likes · 30 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Pending Home Sales Crater As Affordability Worsens.
Lions. Pending home sales crater. BUT… they are a forward looking indicator as well. Meaning, they show what buyers are agreeing to buy right now. So if pending sales crater, it means the buyer is backing away before the transaction even gets to the finish line…
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a day ago · 58 likes · 45 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Grocery Prices Skyrocket! Up 30% Since 2020. And Families Are Being Forced To Cut Back On Food. (Sales Fall).
Lions, this is one of the clearest economic receipts yet. The affordability crisis, which Trump called a hoax, is no longer confined to housing, cars, insurance, or credit…
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a day ago · 70 likes · 32 comments · Gregory Mannarino