GREGORY MANNARINO
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Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... With Space X. You WILL Want To See/Know This...
Lions. SpaceX is not just a private company. It is a deeply government entangled defense, intelligence, NASA, broadband, and national security contractor…
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a day ago · 106 likes · 22 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... Check This Out. Thoughts? Comments?
Lions. Ironically, I put out 2 reports today on Space X…
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a day ago · 98 likes · 37 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
"The Spoils Of War ALWAYS Go To The Victor." Now Iran Is To Get BILLIONS In New Revenue... OVER AND ABOVE THE $300 BILLION REBUILD FUND.
Lions… there is an old rule in war which goes like this: “To The Victor Goes The Spoils Of War…
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6 hours ago · 17 likes · 6 comments · Gregory Mannarino