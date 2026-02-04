GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... What is Going On Here... Opinions? Thoughts?
(CNBC)- Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates purchased a secret 49% stake in the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial…
2 days ago · 67 likes · 53 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... More Dollar Red Flags Are Rising. And Its NOT Just us Saying it...
13 hours ago · 51 likes · 39 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
"Trump Homes" Are Coming. (No... I Am Not Making This Up).
Shares of homebuilders Lennar and Taylor Morrison Home rose on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the two companies were among a cohort working on a proposed “Trump Homes” plan aimed at easing the U.S. housing affordability crunch…
11 hours ago · 98 likes · 63 comments · Gregory Mannarino