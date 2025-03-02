Lions… I am going to find a way to keep what I posted earlier today, Portfolio Analysis And Specific Technical Analysis For Swing Traders, a free service…

What in the hell is happening to us, America? This is a good man who knows what kind of trouble we will be facing very soon...not just financially..but every other way...

We have become so cynical and untrusting of one another...and I get it...I really do...It's hard to trust anyone...but if you have been following Greg for any length of time...you know how much he has helped countless others with his financial guidance... People...please ask our Heavenly Father for the Grace of discernment...so He gives you the blessing of being able to decipher the good from the bad out there... We need to be thankful there are still a few individuals like Greg...that still give a shit about others...

Ask yourselves an important question...What tangible and meaningful steps have you personally taken...towards protecting our freedoms other than safely keyboarding every day? Patriots like Greg put themselves in harm's way every fucking day...because he puts his information out there for others to be able to protect their wealth ...homes...etc...against the totalitarian corporation empire that wants us all 6 feet under?

Trust me...He has a bullseye target on his back...as do many other Patriots who are fighting the freedom fight on the front lines of this human extermination war declared upon us...

Because of our stupidity...continuous compliance and 'entitlement' mentality...We have developed a

misplaced FEAR for the 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT'...' FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED' ...USA INC...

Too many Americans to this day...are choosing to remain in their bitter ignorance... and go to 'Trump the Chump' rallies chanting "USA...USA...USA"...believing the USA is their country! It is NOT...It's not even a country...You are actually chanting for the success of your oppressor...continued slavery and ultimate DEATH...Can you understand the incredible irony in that kind of lack of education you are displaying to the world ...when they see you chanting that RIDICULOUS chant?

For the love of God America...STOP IT...STOP CHANTING THAT STUPID CHANT....Do your Due Diligence and EDUCATE yourselves so that you can become a Real 'Hands On' American Warrior...just like Greg Mannarino...who does know WTF is truly going on...and is trying to save our ASSES AND HIS OWN!

The ignorance of the American People is so severe that...it's now getting BEYOND extremely embarrassing...The world is watching us...It has always looked up to the American People and our way of life fondly...An example for them to follow... so that they too might achieve Freedom and Sovereignty for their own People...They admired the bravery it took...to become America...and many have tried to emulate that spirit we once had...That is definitely no longer the case, is it?

Today they see us for the COWARDS too many of us have become...Only 'We The People' can change that cowardice mindset we are plagued with...and save ourselves and each other...with the Grace of our Heavenly Father...