LIONS! EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION HERE. Thoughts?
Lions… President Trump is urging his followers to buy DJT stock…
an hour ago · Gregory Mannarino
Lions. IMPORTANT! “The Downstream Effect,” and this is not good.
Lions… The 10-year yield is spiking this morning, and that is a concern. This is a warning shot across the bow of risk assets. Liquidity is drying up faster, and the bond market, as always, is speaking loud- we need to listen. The higher the yield climbs, the more pressure on equities, and with that stock futures are dropping…
4 hours ago · Gregory Mannarino