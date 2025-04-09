Gregory’s Newsletter

Lions. IMPORTANT! “The Downstream Effect,” and this is not good.

Lions… The 10-year yield is spiking this morning, and that is a concern. This is a warning shot across the bow of risk assets. Liquidity is drying up faster, and the bond market, as always, is speaking loud- we need to listen. The higher the yield climbs, the more pressure on equities, and with that stock futures are dropping…