GREGORY MANNARINO
NEW BREAKDOWNS, NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD. XRP AND BITCOIN.
Lions…
6 hours ago · 47 likes · 12 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIONS! This Is IMPORTANT.
Lions… I just completed a NEW breakdown of the SPY, the ETF which tracks the S&P500 with several new ways to trade it…
7 hours ago · 53 likes · 14 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions... You Want To Know What Is REALLY Happening?
Lions… Forget the noise, the distractions, deceptions, the look here not there, the deliberate omission and twisting of information if just for a moment…
5 hours ago · 183 likes · 108 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIONS. My JEPQ Position.
Lions… As you know, way back in December of last year, I got out of the stock market completely and I made a public announcement addressing this…
7 hours ago · 80 likes · 15 comments · Gregory Mannarino
MARKETS AND BEYOND THE MARKETS... (NOTHING IS SAFE). Mannarino
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice…
9 hours ago · 42 likes · 18 comments · Gregory Mannarino