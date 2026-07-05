GREGORY MANNARINO
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Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... STOP. Read This Now And Weigh In. Thoughts? Comments?
Lions. So here is the “news.” (Hint…. Its A Con…
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3 days ago · 129 likes · 84 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
A 4th Of July Message For The Pride
Lions. Today, let us remember something simple…
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a day ago · 161 likes · 55 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. (Weigh In Here). H.R.792 - To direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Lions… This bill directs the National Park Service to add the figure of President Donald Trump to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The memorial currently displays figures of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln…
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3 hours ago · 35 likes · 37 comments · Gregory Mannarino