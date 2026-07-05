Gregory’s Newsletter

Lions. (Weigh In Here). H.R.792 - To direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Lions… This bill directs the National Park Service to add the figure of President Donald Trump to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The memorial currently displays figures of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln…