US PRICE CONTROLS BEGIN.
Lions… This a signal that the “free market” is officially dead…
4 hours ago
NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Monday 5/12/25
Lions… Stock futures are higher on “news” of a US/China deal with NO DETAILS. Just on the rumor…
6 hours ago
U.S. Debt Credit Default Swaps.
U.S. Debt Credit Default Swaps. (Lions… this is what I also covered in my Sunday Markets A Look Ahead Video…
13 hours ago
#FAKE (A US/China Deal?) NOPE. Here Are The Facts...
Here we have another EPIC piece of propaganda… A DEAL WITH NO DETAILS. Go ahead make it up…
10 hours ago
NICE GIFT! Trump gets NEW Air Force One. From Royal Family.
President Donald Trump is preparing to accept a luxury jet from the royal family of Qatar, which he will use as Air Force One…
9 hours ago