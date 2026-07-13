GREGORY MANNARINO
STAY ON THE FILES
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions Alert! And Here It is. EXPECT MORE.
Trump’s latest piece of propaganda…
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2 hours ago · 52 likes · 37 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Iran Has Functionally Closed The Strait... Shipping Traffic Down By 96%. (Trump Says: "The U.S. Should Be Compensated For Guarding It.)"
Loins. This is what happens when extreme delusion meets functional reality…
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44 minutes ago · 42 likes · 13 comments · Gregory Mannarino