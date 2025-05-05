GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. Just FYI. (Keeping you in the know).
Lions… Just FYI. Keep you in the know. ITS WORTH READING…
Read more
5 minutes ago · 18 likes · 5 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Trump Gold Re-Valuation? Its Possible BUT...
Lions… Trump administration exploring gold revaluation to fund Bitcoin purchases. This is not new. The Department of the Treasury records U.S. Government owned gold reserve at the values stated in 31 USC § 5116-5117 (statutory rate) which is $42.2222 per Fine Troy Ounce of gold. Trump was toying with re-valuing gold at the current spot price, and using t…
Read more
33 minutes ago · 45 likes · 34 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. THEY ARE LAUGHING IN OUR FACE. (BUT WE ARE LAUGHING BACK!)
Lions… Lets BLOW THE LID off this…
Read more
2 hours ago · 60 likes · 39 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
What Is Going On Here? Any Guesses?
Lions… Question... Last week US Commerce Sec. Lutnick said: "I have a trade deal DONE! DONE! DONE! (This would be the first trade deal) however... this deal, where is it? And with which nation? Anyone want to guess when We The People will be 'let in" in on the big secret…
Read more
2 hours ago · 48 likes · 62 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
LIONS... WE HAVE A PROBLEM.
Lions… The U.S. Treasury market, the so called "risk-free" anchor of global finance, is behaving like a junk bond market. To me this is a clear sign that liquidity is evaporating faster. Bid/ask spreads are widening and Treasuries are trading erratically. (Something we have been covering a lot as of late in my video blogs…
Read more
6 hours ago · 111 likes · 54 comments · Gregory Mannarino