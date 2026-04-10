Lions… make it up.

Trump is now openly warning Iran AGAIN AGAIN AGAIN over the strait “tolls.” After 6 weeks of war, Iran still controls the strait… the flow, and now tolls. NOT ACCEPTING US DOLLARS FOR THE TOLLS!

America has gained NOTHING… but a lost war and VASTLY inflated debt. What do we have? An economy in literal freefall, ZERO GDP, rising inflation, and consumer sentiment at a NEW ALL-TIME RECORD LOW FOR OUR COUNTRY.

How’s all that “winning” working out for those who were unable to see this coming from 10,000 MILES AWAY? Lions… do you realize that we called all this from BEFORE the presidential selection… And… its not over yet…………………… America has fallen.

Can we STILL turn this around? I say yes… when We the American People say ENOUGH! It starts with RETURNING PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY! But that will not happen… Why?

The protected Epstein Class is making too much cash from the weak dollar, artificially suppressed rates, and vast debt expansion… which is an absolute WRECKING MACHINE for our country and its economy… but it sure makes the 1-2% Epstein Class richer.