Gregory Mannarino
Housing Crisis 2.0 A Deepening Housing Crisis Will Worsen From Here. And No One Is Ready For It. (Except For...)
(MarketWatch)- About 1.1 million American homeowners are underwater on their mortgages, signaling a deepening crisis within the housing market…
4 hours ago · 67 likes · 35 comments · Gregory Mannarino
U.S. Retail Sales Fall As The Consumer Gets CRUSHED.
Lions… this retail sales miss is another Main Street warning…
6 hours ago · 50 likes · 10 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions... Michael Saylor Has A Problem. And It Isn't Bitcoin's Price.
(CNBC)- Strategy CEO Michael Saylor brushed off concerns about the company’s credit risk if bitcoin continues to tumble…
2 hours ago · 46 likes · 28 comments · Gregory Mannarino
(A COUNTERFEIT SYSTEM). THE GREAT INVERSION. Mannarino
Lions article link…
2 days ago · 326 likes · 172 comments · Gregory Mannarino