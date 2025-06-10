GREGORY MANNARINO
NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP, For Tomorrow, Wednesday 6/11/25
Lions. All new breakdowns and trades for you…
an hour ago · 8 likes · 3 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIVE! U.S. Treasury (LAST RESORT MOVE). AND EXPECT THE ENTIRE U.S. TO BECOME CALIFORNIA. Mannarino
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice…
3 hours ago · 34 likes · 16 comments · Gregory Mannarino
You Think You Know What's REALLY Going On In California? Think Again.
Lions… Trump is sending Marines and federalized National Guard, using a stretched legal basis (Title 10) without a formal Insurrection Act declaration…
5 hours ago · 189 likes · 237 comments · Gregory Mannarino
The US Treasury’s Distress Signal. (A LAST RESORT MOVE).
The US Treasury’s Distress Signal. (A LAST RESORT MOVE…
8 hours ago · 98 likes · 55 comments · Gregory Mannarino
THE CYCLE: POLICE STATE. FALSE DIVINITY. DEMAND FOR WORSHIP.
Lions… I did not write this. What you are about to read was sent to me by a follower of my work, and I was given permission to share it with you. As you read through this, do you see any connection to what we are seeing today…
19 minutes ago · 25 likes · 12 comments · Gregory Mannarino