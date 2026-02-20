Gregory’s Newsletter

Another Economic CON-JOB. (The Economy Grew FAR SLOWER Then We Were Led To Believe).

(Business)- The economy grew far slower than we were led to believe. The U.S. economy grew far slower than expected in the final three months of 2025, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent during the fourth quarter. Economists expected the U.S. ec…