GREGORY MANNARINO
STAY ON THE FILES
Gregory’s Newsletter
From "Annihilation" To "Stand Down" in 24Hours.
Lions. The US has agreed to halt military strikes on Iran with a US official saying both sides would cease “kinetic activity…
Read more
a day ago · 75 likes · 16 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
HERE IT IS. LOOK... AND SEE WHAT A STAGED PHOTO OP LOOKS LIKE... (With More To Come).
Lions. With ZERO TALKS scheduled… they set up a public and market pacification photo op moreover, these two clowns are flying to Qatar for more photo ops…
Read more
5 hours ago · 33 likes · 12 comments · Gregory Mannarino