GREGORY MANNARINO
RoundUp Is Great Again By EO. Trump Pledges To Rebuild Gaza. UK Blocks Part Of Trump’s US/Iran War Strategy. Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
24/7 Tokenized....
(MarketWatch)- Tokenization. The emerging system to underpin massive revenue streams from margin loans and securities-based lending to settlement and custody fees…
Read more
10 hours ago · 74 likes · 10 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... This Is A Major Concern.
(CNBC)- President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to promote the production of phosphorus and glyphosate, a commonly used herbicide…
Read more
9 hours ago · 95 likes · 70 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
BREAKING.
BREAKING…
Read more
8 hours ago · 127 likes · 72 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
The U.S. Trade Deficit Is Now Out Of Control.
(CNBC)- High tariffs didn’t have much effect on chronic U.S. trade deficit. High tariffs were supposed to slash large and chronic U.S. trade deficits. Turns out they really didn’t…
Read more
11 hours ago · 73 likes · 21 comments · Gregory Mannarino