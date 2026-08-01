Gregory’s Newsletter

Lions. NEW Weekly Trade. (GETTING PAID UPFRONT TO TRADE). This Trade Turns YOU Into A Market-Maker... (NOT A SPECULATOR).

Lions. With this trade I set up below, you collect premium right up front. Collecting premium up front is one of the most sovereign strategies in the market. It transforms YOU, the trader, from speculator, into market maker. I intend to put this out for you every weekend…