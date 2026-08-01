GREGORY MANNARINO
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Gregory’s Newsletter
China Is Now Openly Supplying Iran With Air Defense Systems. (With The First Shipment To Be Delivered In Weeks).
Lions. Iran has signed a deal to acquire 300–400 Chinese made QW-12 and FN-16 shoulder-fired air-defense systems… with the first shipment expected within weeks…
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3 days ago · 87 likes · 42 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... Its Fed. Day. (This Is What To Expect).
Lions… today’s Federal Reserve decision arrives at 2pm ET, followed by Epstein Class Card Holding Member Chairman Warsh’s press conference at 2:30pm…
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3 days ago · 88 likes · 25 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
LIONS. THE DOLLAR IS GETTING SLAMMED. (AND THE MESSAGE IS UGLY).
Lions. As I am writing this, the US dollar is taking a bath. The dollar is falling even as long term Treasury yields rise…
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2 days ago · 102 likes · 33 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged. (And Will Maintain Stealth QE).
Lions… as we expected. NO CHANGE IN RATES…
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3 days ago · 95 likes · 31 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
"Lions Commerce Network." Lions Supporting Other Lions Small Businesses. (ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE LIST HERE).
Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion…
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3 hours ago · 23 likes · 3 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. NEW Weekly Trade. (GETTING PAID UPFRONT TO TRADE). This Trade Turns YOU Into A Market-Maker... (NOT A SPECULATOR).
Lions. With this trade I set up below, you collect premium right up front. Collecting premium up front is one of the most sovereign strategies in the market. It transforms YOU, the trader, from speculator, into market maker. I intend to put this out for you every weekend…
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2 hours ago · 28 likes · 4 comments · Gregory Mannarino