GREGORY MANNARINO
Business As Usual. World Prepares For WAR.
Lions… The Polish prime minister has announced that his government is preparing to require every adult male to undergo "large-scale military training" to more than double the size of the army in the event of a war with Russia…
8 days ago · 82 likes · 123 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Large US Troop Movements.
Lions. Look into this, its just starting to be widely reported…
8 days ago · 84 likes · 165 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions. Are We Being Played? Thoughts? Opinion?
Lions… Is this real? Are we being played? Something else…
9 days ago · 53 likes · 62 comments · Gregory Mannarino
LIVE! FACE-OFF: Trump Threatens Putin With "LARGE SCALE SANCTIONS AND TARIFFS ON RUSSIA." Mannarino
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice…
9 days ago · 38 likes · 18 comments · Gregory Mannarino
COUNTDOWN.
Going LIVE in 10 min…
9 days ago · 50 likes · 5 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions. The Dollar Index Is Coming Up On A Critical Level. What To Look For.
Lions. The dollar index remains under pressure and is coming up/is at a critical level…
9 days ago · 84 likes · 27 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Multi-Crisis Environment And The Market. What You Should Be Aware Of.
Lions. Yesterday, Friday, the S&P500 did hold and close above a critical level. This is good however, it does not mean we are out of the woods. Institutions did start to offload positions, are they done? That is the question…
8 days ago · 60 likes · 25 comments · Gregory Mannarino