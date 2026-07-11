GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. As We Know... TRUST NOTHING! Verify Everything. With That.... What's Your Take On This? (Thoughts? Comments?)
Lions. What do you make of these posts by Trump from last night…
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14 hours ago · 91 likes · 132 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... TRUMP IS NOW DOWNPLAYING THE IRAN NUCLEAR THREAT… SO WHAT IS THIS WAR REALLY ABOUT? (Thoughts? Comments?)
Lions… Yes, You read that title correctly. Trump is downplaying the very reason why he decided to get our country into this war…
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3 days ago · 129 likes · 84 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
The Lions Shall Gather. (This Event Is FREE To Every Lion Member Of The Freedom Platform And One Guest).
Lions. Just a reminder that our Year-End Event is set…
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17 hours ago · 37 likes · Gregory Mannarino