Gregory’s Newsletter

Babylon Outfit...

Lions... I see A LOT of negative comments about my "look lately." For a while now I have been explaining that I am "Stepping Out Of Babylon," and my look is reflective of that. Sure I could cut my hair, put the dress shirt back on, put a tie back on, but I am choosing not to do that. We may live in Babylon, but that does not mean we must be OF Babylon. …