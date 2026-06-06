GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
LIONS ALERT! U.S. Oil INVENTORIES CRATER! 2x More Than Expected.
Lions. I do not want to sit here and call out the creature sitting behind the Resolute desk BUT…
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3 days ago · 104 likes · 35 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. Trump Floats Out "Final War Negotiations," And Praises Today's "Strong Jobs Report," (It Was a Payrolls Report). AND STOCKS ARE FALLING.
LIONS, LOOK AT THE CONTRADICTION!!!! Trump floats out “final war negotiations.” AGAIN…
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2 days ago · 89 likes · 36 comments · Gregory Mannarino