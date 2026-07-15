GREGORY MANNARINO
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Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. Black Sea Ports Lose 1/3 Of Grain Capacity.
Lions. Now the structure is unmistakable. This is not one isolated crisis, its “stacking” just as we said it would…
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17 hours ago · 62 likes · 24 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. The "Connected/Protected Class" (Epstein Class) is PILING CASH Into BlackRock. (Thoughts? Comments?)
Lions… The Epstein Class is buying access… access to the institutions positioned closest to the system’s money flows, infrastructure buildout and risk management machinery…
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15 hours ago · 22 likes · 8 comments · Gregory Mannarino