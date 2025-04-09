GREGORY MANNARINO
THE FED PROMISES MORE EASY MONEY AND STOCK FUTURES SKYROCKET! (THE GAME CONTINUES). Mannarino
15 hours ago
Bitcoin Buy.
Lions… I am NOT in the business of picking tops and or bottoms in this market however, I am an open book and I want to let you guys/gals know what I am going…
13 hours ago
Lions. ZERO IN HERE WITH ME...
Lions… I want you to carefully read through this…
11 hours ago
Lions! NEW BREAKDOWNS, NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, Bitcoin, XRP. For TOMORROW.
Lions… I just finished all new breakdowns, new trades for SPY, USO, GLD, Bitcoin, XRP. For TOMORROW 4/9/25…
4 hours ago
Lions. FYI, Important. Thoughts?
Lions… It seems that Peter Navarro, Trump’s key advisor, is getting thrown under the bus…
4 hours ago
Lions... Trump And The Fed. Are Partners IN THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY.
Lions… Lets start with this. The world economy and financial system IS NOT run by Presidents, Kings, Queens, Dictators or Monarchs. The entire Babylon System is run by central banks who have an ultimate goal… and that is TO BECOME THE BUYERS AND LENDERS OF LAST RESORT…
2 days ago