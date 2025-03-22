Lions. The Odds Of A Wider Direct US Conflict In The Middle East Are Rising. Gregory Mannarino

Mar 21

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just stated that President Trump “will use force on Iran if needed.” With that, I would say that the odds of a wider Middle East conflict are high.

IF Trump orders a strike on Iran, the immediate fallout would likely be Iranian Retaliation. Iran would almost certainly respond, possibly targeting U.S. military bases in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and the Persian Gulf.

Proxy Warfare Escalation – Iran’s allied militias (such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Shiite militias in Iraq) would likely launch coordinated attacks against U.S. and allied targets, including Israel and Saudi Arabia. Strait of Hormuz Blockade – Iran might attempt to block or disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil passage, which would impact energy markets worldwide. Cyber Warfare – Iran has advanced cyber warfare capabilities and could launch attacks against U.S. infrastructure, financial systems, or government institutions.

Economic & Market Fallout:

Crude Oil Price Surge – Global oil prices would spike as uncertainty and supply disruptions take hold. Stock Market Selloff – Equities, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, could see sharp declines due to fear of a broader regional war. Gold & Safe Havens Surge – Gold, the U.S. dollar (in some scenarios), and defense stocks could see significant gains as investors seek safety. Disruptions in Trade – Economic sanctions and military actions could further disrupt global supply chains.

Geopolitical Reactions:

Israel’s Role – Israel might take the opportunity to strike Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the conflict further. China & Russia Response – These nations would likely condemn the attack and could move to strengthen economic and military ties with Iran, increasing global tensions. Domestic Political Fallout – A full-scale war could spark political backlash in the U.S., especially if casualties mount or economic disruptions become severe.

Overall Likelihood of a Larger Conflict

If Iran retaliates forcefully, the U.S. would have to choose between limited military engagement and a broader regional war. The risk of escalation into a much larger conflict would be high.