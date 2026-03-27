GREGORY MANNARINO
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... Real? Or Again #FAKE. Thoughts? Opinion?
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3 days ago · 90 likes · 66 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
ALERT! TRUMP SAYS: "IRAN IS TALKING SENSE!" Negotiations To End The War Are Happening NOW. DJT
Lions… Lions…
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2 days ago · 115 likes · 35 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Trump... Iran Wants A Deal "So Badly." (Go Ahead, Make It Up)... IMPOSSIBLE.
Lions… Trump cannot help himself. The man is so warped, and believes his followers are such idiots, that they will believe anything…
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2 days ago · 89 likes · 29 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
LIONS BEWARE! This Is A Short Covering "Rally" In The Market... NOTHING MORE.
So… where is the proof that this is just a short covering rally…
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2 days ago · 102 likes · 34 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions... The State OF Delusion Worsens.
Dementia has taken on a new face…
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a day ago · 78 likes · 30 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. Iran Still Controls The Strait After A Month Of War. And Therefore, Iran Controls The War And Its Outcome. (This Is NOT A Good Place For Our Country To Be...)
Lions… Trump/The US needs a completely new strategy. Its obvious…
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a day ago · 91 likes · 44 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. Support For Trump Is CRATERING And This IS NOT A GOOD THING. (Here's Why).
Lions… Our country and her people are hurting… and when support starts falling this fast for a sitting president, it means the economic pain is no longer just “abstract…
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11 hours ago · 109 likes · 74 comments · Gregory Mannarino