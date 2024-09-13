https://www.bitchute.com/video/zqn3HmIYEc3Q/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Fully vaccinated individuals are SHEDDING GRAPHENE and infecting the unvaccinated, causing serious health complications Graphene oxide, a substance that is poisonous to humans, has been found in the COVID-19 and influenza “vaccines”, in the water supply, in the air we breathe through chemtrails, and is even in our food supply.