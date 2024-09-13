https://www.bitchute.com/video/zqn3HmIYEc3Q/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Fully vaccinated individuals are SHEDDING GRAPHENE and infecting the unvaccinated, causing serious health complications Graphene oxide, a substance that is poisonous to humans, has been found in the COVID-19 and influenza “vaccines”, in the water supply, in the air we breathe through chemtrails, and is even in our food supply.
NO SHOT SHERLOCK!
Id like to have one day where I dont look at the news and say WHAT THE HELL?... This is one of them.
They got us purebred s coming and going and they are determined to mess with all of us..then you have that nut job Fouci who is vaccinated like 7 times, guess he s addicted to it, and gets covid and west nile virus , It so ridiculous .. JUST SAY NO TO THE SHOT isnt good enough? Ugh..I pray for God to protect us. Thank you Alicia.