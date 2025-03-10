Government Pedophiles, Mind Control and Your TV - in a brand-new interview between MK ULTRA survivor Cathy O'Brien and music mind control researcher (Mark Devlin), Cathy opens up with maybe the most powerful 12-minute exposure of fact that I've ever heard. Click here to watch this brand-new interview.

Is Mind Control Being Used To Make People Fall in Love With Government and Vaccines Again? - after the COVID injection genocide from 2020 to present day, hundreds of millions of people were starting to fully understand the dangers of government and fake vaccines. In this brand-new article I present the idea of a "boomerang psy-op" rolling out, designed to make the public fall in love with government and toxic injections....once again. Click here to read this new article. Recent moves by Donald Trump. RFK Jr and Del Bigtree are reviewed in this brand-new article.

What is the Devil's WI-FI and What is God's WI-FI? What's The Newest Psy-op That Just Started? - I was recently interviewed by Ryan McCormick. During the interview, I explained many things, including the newest psy-op and the concept of the devil's/God's WI-FI. Click here to listen to this new interview.

Why Did RFK Jr Not Recite Any of These MMR and Vaccine Facts? - this man, during a hearing with The Toronto Board of Health, unleased one of the most epic rants of all time, regarding vaccination and the MMR vaccine. He's a man like many before him, who understands clearly that the government is in the business of poisoning the public into greater levels of dysfunction....so that they're easier to rule, steal from, lie to, manipulate, control and euthanize. Everyone needs to find their voice. Click here to view.