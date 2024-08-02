Got Freedom? Where is the Contract? Get off the Bus!

What if a little-known governmental duty for remedy and relief exists? It’s called Private Law and is the de facto and de jure government’s legislative power to fulfill the duty of good government. Tolerating tyranny is submitting to evil. Practicing of, by, and for the people is power in numbers forcing The People’s Reset to negate The Great Reset. I am blessed to explain a legal and lawful action to counteract the New World Order quandary. God orchestrates it all and gets the glory. Not understanding at the time that God orchestrated my winning several W.Va. Supreme Court decisions, https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/hudok-phil-105003/

an accommodation by then Governor Manchin, against forced driver’s license facial recognition, and an arbitration award/order https://www.dropbox.com/s/0jpd40sk9o7ru4q/7_PDFsam_21_The%20Inter-Mountain__A__.pdf?dl=0 against the unconstitutional actions of the Federal Government, I realize such accomplishments have been speed bumps. We are headed for eventual total failure that our posterity will inherit. Rallies, petitioning, and voting are all well and good, (If you don’t get arrested for asserting your Constitutional Rights) and Getting on the ballot and running for office as I did in 2014 for the US Senate, 2016 for Governor, and 2020 for Sheriff wasn’t completely in vain. You know you’re over the target when the Southern Poverty Law Center fingers you in their 2014 Intelligence Report article “A DIRTY DOZEN OF POLITICAL CANDIDATES WITH EXTREMIST IDEAS ARE RUNNING FOR OFFICE THIS YEAR.” https://www.dropbox.com/s/88deu7l7iznajia/SPLC%20on%20Hudok.pdf?dl=0

Isn’t it obvious that we are fighting evil? Fighting a spiritual war requires discernment, commitment, and prayer. As George Washington warned, (A Freemason, but nevertheless) "The propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained." When do tyrants voluntarily relinquish the levers of power? Never! It is the duty of the people to get spiritually right and then resist the powers of Satan and his minions, by prayer AND action. With that said, the importance and action in Private Law is paramount to understanding government-legislated remedy and relief. Skeptical? Here is proof of four Congressional Private Laws out of the thousands from congressional records, specifically the 18th, 20th, and 21st centuries: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………

PRIVATE LAW 112–1—DEC. 28, 2012

Private Law 112–1 112th Congress

An Act For the relief of Sopuruchi Chukwueke. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. ADJUSTMENT OF STATUS. (a) IN GENERAL.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, for the purposes of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq.), Sopuruchi Chukwueke shall be deemed to have been lawfully admitted to, and remained in, the United States, and shall be eligible for adjustment of status to that of an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence under section 245 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1255) upon filing an application for such adjustment of status. (b) APPLICATION AND PAYMENT OF FEES.—Subsection (a) shall apply only if the application for adjustment of status is filed with appropriate fees not later than 2 years after the date of the enactment of this Act. (c) REDUCTION OF IMMIGRANT VISA NUMBERS.—Upon the granting of permanent resident status to Sopuruchi Chukwueke, the Secretary of State shall instruct the proper officer to reduce by 1, during the current or next following fiscal year, the total number of immigrant visas that are made available to natives of the country of the birth of Sopuruchi Chukwueke under section 202(a)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1152(a)(2)). (d) DENIAL OF PREFERENTIAL IMMIGRATION TREATMENT FOR CERTAIN RELATIVES.—The natural parents, brothers, and sisters

PRIVATE LAW 238—

AUG. 30, 1951 Private Law 236

For the relief of Ivan Herben, his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled That, for the purposes of the immigration and naturalization laws, Ivan Herben, his wife, Milena, his son, Milan, and his daughter-in-law, Marta, shall be held and considered to have been lawfully admitted to the United States for permanent residence as of the date of the enactment of this A91 CHAPTER 369 August 30, 1951 so Act, upon the payment of the required visa fees and head taxes. Upon deductions. the granting of permanent residence to such aliens as provided for in this Act, the Secretary of State shall instruct the proper quota-control officer to deduct four numbers from the number of displaced persons who shall be granted the status of permanent residence pursuant to section 4 of the Displaced Persons Act, as amended (62 Stat. 1011; 64 Stat. 219; 50 U. S. C. App. 1953). Approved August 30, 1951. Private Law 237 AN ACT. For the relief of Salomon Henri Laifer. CHAPTER 370 Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled by That, for the purposes of the immigration and naturalization laws, Salomon Henri Laifer shall be held and considered to have been lawfully admitted to the United States for permanent residence as of the date of the enactment of this Act, upon payment of the required visa fee and head taxes. Upon the granting of permanent residence to such alien as deduction. provided for in this Act, the Secretary of State shall instruct the proper quota-control officer to deduct four numbers from the number of displaced persons who shall be granted the status of permanent residence pursuant to section 4 of the Displaced Persons Act as amended (62 stat.1011; 64 stat.219; 50 U.S.C App.1953)

Approved August 30, 1951

PRIVATE LAW 635—MAY 23, 1952

Private Law 633 Chapter 313

AN ACT:

For the relief of Maude S. Burnian. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled. That the Secretary of the Treasury is authorized and directed to pay, out of any money in the Treasury not otherwise appropriated, to Mrs, Maude S. Burman, of Hamilton, New York, the sum of $5,000 as a gratuity for the death of her husband. Lieutenant Frank Winfield Burman, United States Naval Reserve, who died on July 14, 1942, while on active duty: Provided, That no part of the amount appropriated in this Act in excess of 10 per centum thereof shall be paid or delivered to or received by any agent or attorney on account of services rendered in connection with this claim, and the same shall be unlawful, any contract to the contrary notwithstanding. Any person violating the provisions of this Act shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be fined in any sum not exceeding $1,000.

Approved May 21, 1952.

STATUTE I. April 27, 1792.

CHAP. XXVI.--An Act to indemnify the Estate of the late Major General Nathaniel Green, for a certain bond entered into by him during the late war.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That the United.States fled for amount shall and will indemnify the estate of the late General Green, for the of a certain bond, sum of eight thousand six hundred and eighty-eight pounds six shillings sterling money, being the amount due on the first day of May, one thousand seven hundred and eighty-six, on a certain bond executed to Messieurs Newcomen and Collet, by the said General Green, as surety for John Banks and Company, and the interest thereon; excepting therefrom a certain conditional bond given in June one thousand seven hundred and eighty-six, for about one thousand six hundred pounds sterling, (be the same more or less) being part of the aforesaid sum of eight thousand six hundred and eighty-eight pounds six shillings, which was to be on certain con- paid, only in case the said General Green should recover from the said ditions, duty of the ffiers in. Banks, or Banks and Company, a sum sufficient for his indemnity; Provided it shall appear upon due investigation, by the officers of the treasury, that the said General Green, in his lifetime, or his executors, since his decease, have not been already indemnified, or compensated for the said sum of eight thousand six hundred and eighty-eight pounds six shillings, except as aforesaid: And also provided, That the said executors shall account for a sum being about two thousand pounds sterling, (be the same more or less) recovered of John Ferrie, one of the partners of the said Banks and Company, by the said executors, to be in part of the indemnification aforesaid; and also shall make over to the Comptroller of the Treasury and his successors, for the United States, all mortgages, bonds, covenants, or other counter securities whatsoever, now due, which were obtained by the said General Green, in his lifetime, from the said Banks and Company, on account of his being surety for them as aforesaid, to be sued for in the name of the said executors for the use of the United States. And the officers of the treasury are hereby authorized to liquidate and settle the sum due to the estate of the said General Green, to indemnify the same, as aforesaid, according to the true intent and meaning of this act, and to pay the same, out of the treasury of the United States, to the said executors, to be accounted for by them, as part of the said estate.

APPROVED, April 27, 1792.

Notice that the first two examples made lawful what had been unlawful. The third example granted monetary gratuity with penalty for willful violation of provisions. The fourth example establishes indemnification (being compensated or made new) for living people as well as an estate. It is from 1792, the beginning of our country. Indemnification will be shown to be relevant in my legal and lawful arbitration award. Here is a LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7biaqie3avylrmqiwx6yg/rcrs-Private3_ThatCoverEverythingInLawSeePages32Apr21_1792-Pg33-NextAct-and-Pg40-May5.pdf?rlkey=uvf17cu03lnyaz2245oea4ooh&dl=0

to four other private laws contained in the 115 pages of the 1791 SECOND CONGRESS. While most of the acts provide the needed structure for the new country, the following are private acts for remedy and relief:

“An Act authorizing the grant and conveyance of certain Lands to the Ohio Company of Associates.”(Page 257) https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0awziolgir92wjqvb5duw/Page-257-Highlighted.pdf?rlkey=6n91i4f0eor76bxgjsmgpymtl&dl=0

“An Act for the relief of persons imprisoned for Debt.”(Page 265) https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/on1ha34761qjhxorruu6d/Page-265-Highlighted.pdf?rlkey=q1e3h86jfo7sno3kgbrlv51ji&dl=0

“An Act authorizing the grant and conveyance of certain Lands to John Clenes Symmes, and his Associates.”(Page 266) https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8wqfcb5qx7gg66mf3muhc/Page-266-Highlighted.pdf?rlkey=uf83fesoe80cxxjd8b1q569xg&dl=0

“An Act to provide for mitigating or remitting the Penalties and Forfeitures accruing under the Revenue Laws in certain Cases…”(Page 275) https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/r9awld7pyz1ufatbpnsu3/Page-275-Highlighted.pdf?rlkey=pxuyxr4ez87fmgvuqb7761td3&dl=0

The next two sections: Chronology at the State Level and Chronology at the Federal Level contain a documented history of petitioning government for a redress of grievances, failure of government to provide redress of grievances, failure of government to provide lawful authority as demanded, failure of government to act in good faith, failure of government to participate in arbitration hearing, and failure of government to confirm an arbitration order as stipulated in law. Chronology Proving the Absence of “Rule of Law” by West Virginia Government And Proving the Exhausting of All Normal Avenues of Remedy and Relief

1. February 24, 2015 - Ranking members of the West Virginia Legislature are personally notified and hand-served documents on video camera of a First Amendment Petition for redress of grievances for violations of the West Virginia State Constitution breach of promise of their sworn oaths of office. (There is no response) https://www.dropbox.com/s/por8ra8vemetxc6/DOJ_Response.pdf?dl=0

2. March 27, 2015 - West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin and State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are served First Amendment Petition for redress of grievances for violations of the West Virginia State Constitution breach of promise of their sworn oaths of office. (There is no response) Petitioning Governor.pdf link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/1b2te08679gdkhr/02%20Petitioning%20Governor%203_27_15.pdf?dl=0

3. May 22, 2015 – A Complaint is filed in the West Virginia Supreme Court claiming violations of the state constitution and breach of oaths of office by the West Virginia Legislature, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin and State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Supreme_Court_Filing Wi Contact Info.pdf link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/o5xa6o9uss79vgd/04%20Supreme%20Court%20Filing%205_22_15.pdf?dl=0

4. June 5, 2015 – West Virginia State Supreme Court accepts and assigns case, 150491, to address our complaint. Supreme Court Scheduling Order.pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/htg322tn4rlprgi/06%20Refusal%20for%20Cause%20Supreme%20Court%20Order%206_09_15.pdf?dl=0

5. June 22, 2015 – Elkins Inter-Mountain newspaper publishes “Residents file a lawsuit against the state. Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zi4g2zz5dn5i8le/Residents_file_lawsuit_against_state.pdf?dl=0

6. September 4, 2015 - Case 15-0491 is amended, to add as defendants, the five supreme court justices. After amending, the complaint is read in its entirety and live-streamed from the hallway just outside the office of the West Virginia Supreme Court. Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5vxwkxmqbbhkny2/15%20Amended%20Supreme%20Court%20Case%2015-0491%209_4_15.pdf?dl=0

7. September 5, 2015 – West Virginia Supreme court claims dismissal of case 150491 ten days prior to the September 4, 2015 amending of case 15-0491. 2015 Justices.pdf 8 Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/evm63dhlwdekd6fevbxxg/2015Justices.pdf?rlkey=nshuh4vnmccsp8botc3lkfcec&dl=0

8. October 6, 2015 - Amending and retroactive dismissal of case 15-0491 is published as the front-page leading story in the Elkins, Inter-Mountain. The InterMountain is one of West Virginia’s larger newspapers of record. (The article is not contested) Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/956vud5lqn3476u/06_The_Inter-Mountain__A__1.pdf?dl=0

9. January 3, 2016 – In a Facebook exchange Attorney General responds to a member of the public saying he cannot communicate with plaintiff Hudok as he is a defendant in Case 15-0491. How can this be when the West Virginia Supreme Court claims dismissal of Case 15-0491 in August of 2015? pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2ajkiaabbl7s3x8/AG_Morrisey_Exchange_wi_Phil__Jeff.pdf?dl=0

10. August 14, 2018 – The entire Supreme Court of 2018 is impeached, four justices of which were the 2015 justices who claimed retroactive dismissal of case 150491. pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/91z5lkqbuqn65smgc3s4r/Impeached.pdf?rlkey=8kk40nj87pt7gcqldaqijk2c4&dl=0

11. September 27, 2018 – Complaint is filed with West Virginia Chief Deputy General Anthony Martin for demand of due process of Case 15-0491. pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/djvcrubx5rfnjh9/2018_09_27_Letter_to_Anthony_Martin_wi_Certificate_of_Service.pdf?dl=0

12. October 2, 2018 – A third party intervener written request is filed with the Senate Clerk of the Supreme Court Justices Impeachment Trial. (There is no response) Cover Letter pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zkugo023t1w5f0z/Cover_Letter_Signed.pdf?dl=0

13. October 15, 2018 – Elkins Inter-Mountain publishes the article “Randolph resident wants a response from the high court.” (no response) pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8wlxuhm0ux9zqd4/2018_10_15_I-M_Article.pdf?dl=0

14. October 19, 2018 – Complaint filed with Criminal Chief of the Unites States Attorney’s Office. (DOJ replies it’s outside their investigative jurisdiction)

15. December 27, 2018 – Letter received from Shuman McCusky& Slicer Law Firm representing the 2015 West Virginia Supreme Court Justices in response to the October 19th complaint to the West Virginia Chief Deputy General Anthony Martin. pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vehljeim6jt1b0e/Shuman_McCuskey__Slicer_Law_Firm.pdf?dl=0

16. January 14, 2019Writ of Error for West Virginia Legislature Served on Clerks of West Virginia House of Delegates and West Virginia Senate. pdf Link: http://www.hudok.info/index.php/download_file/view/1675/379/379/379/

17. January 17, 2019Writ of Error Coram Nobis Served on West Virginia Supreme Court, Wood County Clerk, and Attorney General Patrick James Morrisey. pdf Link: http://www.hudok.info/index.php/download_file/view/1676/379/379/379/

18. January 28, 2019Response from Clerk of W.Va. Supreme Court on Writ of Error and My Refusal! pdf Link: http://hudok.info/index.php/download_file/view/1682/379/379/

19. February 13, 2019 – Allen Loughry, a 2015 Regular Term West Virginia Supreme Court Justice, is sentenced to prison on ten federal counts including wire fraud, mail fraud, and witness tampering. pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/27he1fkxf9g2vemoesfax/Loughry.pdf?rlkey=k9yy7lmr98yrmf04ofe2nta6h&dl=0

20. March 6, 2019 - Menis Ketchum II, a 2015 Regular Term West Virginia Supreme Court Justice, is sentenced for fraud in Federal Court. pdf Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/6tu8oemymy7l6cwrm4qmf/Ketchum.pdf?rlkey=yh7s0636vijcoqwarc0kgsjvg&dl=0

Additional Important and Relevant documents: Three Resolutions:

1. Constitution Party of West Virginia resolution citing violation of the State of West Virginia constitution by the Federal Government: 2015_01_15 CPWVa Resolution https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/6ibddami1i390s2nefkcb/2015_01_15-WVa-Resolution.pdf?rlkey=bbil26kpo2nmuh8e6q6ls1gr7&dl=0

2. National Constitution Party Resolution For Adhering to Constitutions, the Rule of Law and the Intent of the Framers of our United States and State Constitutions and West Virginia, Specifically. 2015_04_25 CP National Resolution https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ne7chbthrbxdcnxib4w6j/2015_04_25-CP-National-Resolution.pdf?rlkey=00s8wewpme92apwft0l792v9y&dl=0

3. Resolution For a Proper and Thorough Investigation of West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Case #15-0491. 2018_10_01 CPWVa Resolution https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/o2ual7y5olt10vln23qgw/2018_10_01-CPWVa-Resolution.pdf?rlkey=zxrrr85a3x3yfytsn5n96w5ot&dl=0

Chronology Proving the Absence of “Rule of Law” at The United States Government Level And Laying the Foundation of Remedy and Relief

1. October 19, 2018 - Complaint filed with Criminal Chief of the United States Attorney’s Office, Paul Camilletti and US Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Investigations Division. The DOJ responds that the matters raised are outside their investigative jurisdiction. DOJ Response.pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/s/por8ra8vemetxc6/DOJ_Response.pdf?dl=0

2. December 7, 2018 – Document “J3:16fGsltwthghobS” is signed and sent to Washington, D.C. for hand delivery to President, Donald Trump, Chief Justice, John Glover Roberts, Jr., U.S. Senate President Pro Tempore, Charles Grassley, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Patricia D’Alesandro Pelosi, and Attorney General, William Pelham Barr demanding their authorization for 573 specific administrative government interactions. ( no response). Proof of Claim (J3:16 fGsltwthghobS Redacted Reduced.pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5s9677z6spimgar/Proof%20of%20Claim%20fGsltwthghobS%20Redacted%20Locked.pdf?dl=0

3. December 28, 2018 – Document “Conditional Acceptance for Value upon Proof of Claim and Notice of Default and Dishonor, Opportunity to Cure” signed and subsequently delivered to the five respondents above. There was no response. Opportunity To Cure wi Deliver Conf. optimized.pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/s/qlqaw58oxg87n96/Opportunity%20To%20Cure%20wi%20Delivery%20Confirmation%20Locked.pdf?dl=0

4. February 25, 2019 - Document “Judge Advocate General of the United States of America Army” showing that the STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA’s alleged authorities, actions and inactions under is not, and has not been, approved and certified by the alleged Congress as being Republican in form in absolute violation and contempt of alleged Article 4 section 4. Pages 2-4 Judge Advocate General DocumentFull 70 page Judge Advocate General Document, pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2bk7wdjuaqbkwpj6un0qx/Pages-2-4-Judge-Advocate-General.pdf?rlkey=ob6gw1rbpt1luxppd0vm1wc7v&dl=0

5. June 12, 2019 – Document “Dispute Resolution on Complaint and Demand / Factual Notice, Declaration and Demand for Duly Required and Due Summary Relief and Remedy” signed and subsequently delivered to the five respondents above. There was no response. 2019_01_08 Dispute Negotiation wi Affidavits Reduced.pdf : https://www.dropbox.com/s/u3a4ms3zgj3foe9/Dispute%20Negotiation%20wi%20Affidavits%20Locked.pdf?dl=0

6. June 12, 2019 - Complaint to an independent arbitrator. Complaint For Arbitration.pdf : https://www.dropbox.com/s/duucddse59xsrb0/Complaint%20For%20Arbitration%20Locked.pdf?dl=0

7. August 19, 2019 – Arbitration Award/Order SAAPH-A510A-KJ upon Federal Government. Seal-Award-Proof of Service.pdf : https://www.dropbox.com/s/r9rw31xy9epoede/2019_10_26_Seal-Award-Proof_of_Service_Recorded_Locked.pdf?dl=0

8. Following Arbitration Award and the establishment of qui tam contract J3:16fGsltwthghobS, no charge opting-in is offered to all Americans. Well over 3,000 people mail me and/or Congress their agreement to opt-in. Opt-Ins Image pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1ydk5cyc90r25chl08pvk/Opt-Ins-Image.pdf?rlkey=ac5mjn87b88kf55n5o2g7i33v&dl=0

9. October 4, 2019 – First attempt to file arbitration award in the District Court of the United States of America, Northern District of West Virginia. Explanation of Thwarted Due Process Document pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/s/giu6a07fkr2ftdt/Thwarted%20Due%20Process%20Filing%20Atbitration%20Award%20in%20Federal%20Court%20%20Locked_Redacted.pdf?dl=0

10. October 9, 2019 – A letter of refusal to accept arbitration filing is received that is signed by M. Eby, Chief Deputy Clerk of Federal District Court, as ordered by Robert W. Trumble, United States Magistrate Judge. The letter is subsequently returned, refused/rejected for cause without dishonor. Image of Letter From District Court–Returned & Marked Refused pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/s/84ivinlueesp5gg/Refusal-Rejection%20Order%20MISC.%20NO.%20219MC8%20Locked.pdf?dl=0

11. December 1, 2019 - Federal government’s 90-day motion window to expires, thus negating any future process challenge. Arbitration Act Section. Whole Arbitration Act pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vuansh50jyetc4v808s2s/Notice-of-Motion-to-Vacate-Modify-or-Correct-Award.pdf?rlkey=cmaim6i8jyapwf9ltz8tevdvz&dl=0

12. December 21, 2019 – Publication of arbitration award in the Elkins, InterMountain, one of West Virginia’s larger newspapers of record. Whole Page Article Only pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5gngs8hr1ixe3rm/I-M%20Arbitration%20Award%20Page%207.pdf?dl=0

13. February 25, 2020 – Dozens of nationwide opt-ins meet in Washington DC for Congressional meetings for Private Side Enforcement Bill to provide due remedy and relief as established in qui tam contract J3:16fGsltwthghobS. (Note: In March, burgeoning COVID protocols and hysteria nixed further planned interaction with Congress.) Image pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/w9hoej9d35fa27u4z19fb/DC-Meeting.pdf?rlkey=mev6y2b01af942w4adul9slgc&dl=0

14. August 20, 2020 – The Federal District Court refuses to file arbitration award for confirmation in a third and final attempt. Aug 20, 2020 Refusal Appealing this flagrant violation of the rule of law would take many years and undoubtedly require U.S. Supreme Court action in a case that the Court could refuse to hear. Important and relevant documents pdf: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/xujiw7l2jdq1klz0d6d6c/Refusal-to-File-Aug-20-2020.pdf?rlkey=3nsjasygx6n2v75zdna8tkvyu&dl=0

Important and relevant documents:

1. Executive Order 12778 (Civil Justice Reform): George Bush - … order to facilitate the just and efficient resolution of civil claims involving the United States Government… EO promoting arbitration for litigation purposes. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-12778-civil-justice-reform

2. 2018 Supreme Court Arbitration Decision – Schein v. Archer & White: Inability of a court to override an arbitration decision: Highlighted Complete Syllabus. https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/i02dwebl1afpm76hlt1y6/Supreme-Court-Backs-Arbitration-Act-Highlights.pdf?rlkey=sbdrgh3qkrv1yduqr0vzda6rl&dl=0

3. History of Arbitration Practice and Law (Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Library): Highlighted Complete 1970 Law Review – Frank D. Emerson. https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ogeabl26arhmfo3pnm6pb/History-of-Arbitration.pdf?rlkey=3f9cx37smw2kju4d5t0tnfsb8&dl=0

Important Evident and Not So Evident Truths Evident:

1. The country is in a spiritual battle spiraling toward Hell on Earth. A spiritual battle manifests in the flesh requiring boots on the ground.

2. God’s righteous judgment can be postponed by repentance and turning to God. (See 2nd Chr. 7:14) Presently, voting is treatment but not the cure and at this point civil war is a doomed option.

3. We are all, to some extent to blame and we are all called to battle.

4. Simply pointing out problems is only acceptable when circumstances make action impossible.

5. Righteous means justify the ends. Those in whom the ends justify the means are your enemies.

6. Without the rule of law, chaos ensues. The enemy’s creed is New World Order out of chaos.

7. Those who harm children are despicable. They call evil good; they claim they act to benefit children. Defending the innocent by and through lawful means is a duty.

8. It doesn‘t take a village to raise a child; a healthy society must protect both born and unborn.

9. The Lord’s order is God, Family, then Community.

Not So Evident:

1. Ultimately, anything contrary to God’s law is by definition unlawful.

2. The three branches of government are to keep each other in check but are not equal in power.

3. The legislature is the most powerful branch. Note that when the legislature is acting as court it can indict and even remove the President, something the Supreme Court cannot do. By design, the legislature is closest to and most answerable to the will of the people. That makes the legislature instrumental in government of, by, and for the people.

4. It is unlawful to legislate from the bench or by the executive. Sadly, policies have erroneously been accepted as laws. The legislature alone makes laws. When the court overrides a law it is limited to that particular case and does not change the law. If needed, a responsible and answerable to the people legislature will change the law. It is mostly through an orchestrated “of, by, and for the people”

5. legislature that the “rule of law” and righteous government can happen.

The Beauty of Private Law:

1. It is established.

2. It is a method for group or individual remedy.

3. The legislature is closest to and most directly answerable to the people.

4. It is a means for people to receive remedy without more radical methods such as a nationwide strike or civil war.

Interested?

Finish what the emancipation proclamation was supposed to do.

You now know the means of remedy and relief by private law. What began in West Virginia and culminated in an Arbitration Award laid bare the true “state of affairs” in America.

It is up to “We the People” to not only free ourselves but pass freedom to our posterity. It was given to us to be protected as a birthright from God. A draft of a private law that provides full remedy and relief for Americans is in hand and will be released after a committee has been established for administration. The same could be done for Canadians. See https://www.ourcommons.ca/procedure/procedure-and-practice-3/ch_23-e.html

At an early stage in the battle, a media campaign was launched in which over 3,500 people https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1ydk5cyc90r25chl08pvk/Opt-Ins-Image.pdf?rlkey=ac5mjn87b88kf55n5o2g7i33v&dl=0

encompassing every state communicated in writing their intention to become involved. The country and world are in much worse shape now. You’ve received this for information and media dissemination purposes. Please share. God is the ultimate power but there is also power in numbers.

A special message of responsibility concerning Believers is 2nd Chronicles 7:14. https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/6qh00qt87if9bnatsiu1j/2nd-Chronicles-7_14.pdf?rlkey=2ho1hy8fa6ivxjea2hweuciph&dl=0

If your wish is to remove the slave chains that bond you to the USA INC plantation and you want to get involved to get this freedom movement going, please contact me at your earliest convenience. A still active email address from my 2020 campaign is sheriff@hudok.com.

(Use “Got Freedom?” in address line)

In Freedom, and With No Apologies

Phillip Hudok

15958 Seneca Trail

Huttonsville, WV 26273

(304) 940-9646 Mobile

hudok@startmail.com

Website: hudo.info