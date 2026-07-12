GOODBYE YOU PIECE OF SHIT TRAITOR TO YOUR REPUBLIC & PEOPLE...MAY YOU SUFFER THE HORRORS OF YOUR MASTER SATAN'S HELL WITH ALL YOUR BUDDIES WHO ARRIVED THERE BEFORE YOU!
STAY ON THOSE PEDO FILES...THIS THING IS IN THEM AS WELL AS EPSTEIN & TRUMP!
I love ya, William...but you have to stop trying to make what was evil sound good. Evil is what this thing was and he sold his people & country down the NWO river like all the rest of them...Maybe now we might have a chance to survive as a nation if and when we get these reptiles out of our houses...Otherwise...there’s not a chance in hell we’re going to make it...as there are soooooooo many of them!
Only about two thousand more, to go, suddenly. Please, Father. We have learned never to ever stray, from you, ever, again.
I did not mourn Senator McCain’s death & I will not mourn Senator Graham’s death
They both harmed our American Republic in varying ways.