Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

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Linda's avatar
Linda
1d

Only about two thousand more, to go, suddenly. Please, Father. We have learned never to ever stray, from you, ever, again.

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San's avatar
San
1d

I did not mourn Senator McCain’s death & I will not mourn Senator Graham’s death

They both harmed our American Republic in varying ways.

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