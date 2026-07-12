I love ya, William...but you have to stop trying to make what was evil sound good. Evil is what this thing was and he sold his people & country down the NWO river like all the rest of them...Maybe now we might have a chance to survive as a nation if and when we get these reptiles out of our houses...Otherwise...there’s not a chance in hell we’re going to make it...as there are soooooooo many of them!

Farewell, Trump Enabler-Good Riddance…

YIPPY YO KAIA MFER…BYE…BYE NOW!

DIED SUDDENLY MY ASS…HE HAD WAY TOO MUCH TIME TO DO THE EVIL DAMAGE HE’S DONE TO OUR REPUBLIC & OUR PEOPLE!!!