In 1933 and 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) ordered American Citizens to turn in their gold and silver to the U.S. government. The orders were part of his efforts to stabilize the banking system during the Great Depression.

Executive Order 6102

When: April 5, 1933

What: Required citizens to turn in gold coin, bullion, and certificates to the Federal Reserve by May 1, 1933

Why: To stabilize the banking system during the Great Depression

What was exchanged: Citizens received $20.67 per troy ounce of gol

Exemptions: Citizens could keep up to $100 in gold coins, plus gold for certain uses in industry, art, and profession

Executive Order 6814

When: August 9, 1934

What: Required citizens to turn in all silver in the continental United States to the U.S. government

Exemptions: Citizens could keep up to $100 in gold coins, plus gold for certain uses in industry, art, and profession

FDR justified these orders by claiming that hoarding gold was preventing the country from recovering from the Great Depression. Critics claimed that these policies would lead to inflation and a speculative boom that would end in another depression.

