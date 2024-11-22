Hey there -

While many are feeling a false sense of security right now, believing we're entering a season of peace and prosperity, God has been speaking something very specific to me about the times we're in.

Here's what's fascinating: For those of you who are spiritual warriors, who have always known how to fight your battles, God is calling you into something that may be even harder than warfare. I recently received a powerful vision of God trying to remove armor from His soldiers, but their skin had become fused to it after years of battle. The meaning of this vision stunned me.

We're in what I call "the time before the time" - and there's a specific preparation that God is calling His people into. But here's the thing: many are missing it because they're looking for the next battle instead of hearing His call to "be still."

I've just released a full video message about this prophetic word, including:

Why this season is crucial for what's coming

The surprising connection between stillness and transformation

What God showed me about the storms ahead

A powerful prayer for those struggling to enter His rest

Watch the full message here: https://linktw.in/fKpdpN

If you've been feeling an unusual pull toward rest but fighting against it, or if you're wondering why spiritual warfare strategies aren't working like they used to, this message is for you.

Grace and peace,

Pastor Mike