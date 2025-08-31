REST IN PEACE, BEAUTIFUL GIRL. YOU ARE WITH YOUR HEAVENLY FATHER NOW …

Her name was Dania Ersheid. She was 17 years old, a high school student at Al-Rayyan Girls’ School in Hebron.

On an October afternoon in 2015, she walked through the metal detectors at the checkpoint near the Ibrahimi Mosque — the same humiliating ritual that thousands of Palestinians endure daily. Soldiers rifled through her schoolbag. They found nothing. And still, they accused her of carrying a knife. Terrified, Dania lifted her arms and pleaded: “I don’t have a knife.”

Witnesses later said soldiers fired shots between her legs as she trembled, taking small steps backward. Again, she raised her hands: “I don’t have a knife.” Seconds later, they opened fire. Eight to ten bullets tore into her body until she collapsed.

She was left bleeding on the pavement. An Israeli ambulance arrived but refused to treat her. A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance was blocked from reaching her. For twenty minutes, Dania’s body writhed and weakened on the ground, denied even the dignity of medical care. Then, silence.

As her blood dried, the spin machine began. Israeli police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld rushed to Twitter, branding her a “female Arab terrorist.” That was the headline. That was the story carried abroad. Not the witness accounts. Not the raised arms. Not the pleas of a terrified girl in a school uniform.

She was not the first and would not be the last. That same month alone, Dania was the third Palestinian schoolgirl shot dead by Israeli forces in Hebron. Three daughters of Palestine, erased before they could even sit for their final exams.

The checkpoint where she was executed is surrounded by surveillance cameras. If Israel’s story were true, if she had been a threat, the footage would exist. But none has ever been released. Instead, Dania’s name was folded into the long ledger of Palestinian children killed and mislabeled — proof of a system that treats them as disposable. In that system, even innocence is met with bullets, even surrender is ignored, and children are branded as terrorists to sanitize their deaths.

Her name was Dania Ersheid. She should have gone home that day — to her family, to her homework, to her future. Instead, she was executed at a checkpoint. This is the story of a girl whose raised hands were met with gunfire, whose pleas were met with silence, whose life was taken, and whose memory we must guard against erasure.

- Miral Askar

SOURCE: https://mondoweiss.net/2015/10/executed-arshid-hebron