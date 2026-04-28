HE IS OUT OF HIS MFING PEDOPHILE MIND…MAYBE HE HAS SYPHILIS?

The Fall of the American Power in the Middle East: How Iran’s War of Attrition is Unraveling Jordan and the Gulf.

Look, I know you’re tired. You did everything right. You worked the hours, you paid the taxes, you saved the money, and somehow, the math still doesn’t work. The rent goes up, the groceries shrink, and the people on the news tell you the economy is booming.

You aren’t crazy. You aren’t failing. You are just trying to play a board game where the other player is a $25 Trillion supercomputer that legally owns the board.

Next up, I’m not giving you an opinion. I’m bringing you the Receipts. We are opening up the architecture of the Asset Cartels. We’re going to look at BlackRock, Vanguard, and the algorithmic monopoly that took the wheel in 2008 and never gave it back. Rest up, Gears. We’re going hunting in the dark.