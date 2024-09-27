Alicia’s Newsletter

Rightful Freedom
Sep 27

Will the world government emerge from the UN? It's a possibility, but not the only one. Maybe more likely is an alliance of the US and the EU governments. Maybe with China in the alliance also.

The UN is weak, as a system. The US and EU governments are massively powerful. The world government will probably emerge from the national governments, not the UN per se, IMO.

