Global Compact for Migration

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration is an intergovernmental negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, that describes itself as covering "all dimensions of international migration holistically and comprehensively".

Start date: December 19, 2018

Languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish

Location: New York, United States

Signed: 19 December 2018

What are the objectives of the Global Compact?

The United Nations Global Compact is a strategic initiative that supports global companies that are committed to responsible business practices in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and corruption.

Founded by then Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the United Nations Global Compact is a special initiative of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General and the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The Global Compact for Migration (GCM) has been criticized for its ambiguity about protecting migrants' rights, and for potentially reinforcing power relations.

Ambiguous protections The GCM's ambiguity about how to protect migrants' rights and interests could undermine its effectiveness—

Reinforces Power Relations— The GCM's reliance on states over legal and justice-based mechanisms could reinforce the status quo.

Categorical Distinctions— The GCM has been criticized for making categorical distinctions between refugees and migrants, which are more fluid in reality.

Inconsistent with U.S. Law— The GCM's goals and objectives are inconsistent with U.S. law and policy. The U.S. views decisions about immigration as sovereign and not subject to international review.

The GCM is a nonbinding agreement that aims to address migration issues through a comprehensive approach. It's based on the idea that no single country can address the challenges of migration alone. The GCM's objectives include addressing the root causes of migration, the dangers people face on their journeys, and the treatment of migrants at borders.