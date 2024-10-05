What's the truth about FEMA and Hurricane Helene? Is the government really confiscating aide for the victims? Are they really not helping at all? Glenn traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, to find out for himself. He tells the infuriating story of his conversation with the lone FEMA truck in the area: "FEMA is despicable!" Instead of helping people, Glenn says, they're just setting up more red tape ... after showing up a WEEK LATE!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NJBwDAPKnkCc/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Hurricane Aid Stolen By The State Of Tennessee?

To contact the US Veteran's Corps: https://myusvc.com/donatetousvc.html